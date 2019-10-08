BAKER,
Andrew George (Andy):
Sadly and unexpectedly on Saturday, October 5, 2019, on Pakowai Farm, Pongaroa; aged 22 years. Cherished and deeply loved son of Peter and Nicky (Blackmount). Loved brother and best friend of Charlie and Alleshia (Invercargill); Victoria (Canada), and the late Kate. Loved grandson of Mel and Gill Peters (Christchurch) and the late Charles and Merrion; Loved nephew, cousin and friend to many. A service to celebrate Andy's life will be held in the Fiordland Community Events Centre, Luxmore Drive, Te Anau, on Saturday, October 12, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages may be sent to 4149 Blackmount Redcliff Road, RD 2, Otautau 9682 or Andy's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019