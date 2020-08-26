WILLIAMS, Andrena
Margaret (nee Johnstone):
Passed away peacefully in her sleep at home, on Friday, August 21, 2020. Much loved wife of Ron. Deeply loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Alice, Celia and Richard. Most loving and special nana to Rose and Olive. Most loved eldest daughter of late Alec and Effie Johnstone. Dear sister and sister-in-law to John and Joanna, Judy, and the late Clare. Loved aunty to Brendan, Nicole and Raymond, Jenny and Courtney, and their families. Dear niece to Mona McCallum (Dunedin). Deeply missed by her McCallum and Johnstone cousins.
Dear friend to many.
Rest in Peace.
A private funeral will be held with dates and times to be advised soon. Messages may be addressed to P.O. Box 8464, Riccarton, Christchurch 8440, or email [email protected] to be notified of pending funeral details. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made online at bit/amwilliams2108
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 26, 2020