HAY,
Andree Myrtle (nee Garrick):
On June 6, 2020, passed away peacefully in the loving care of her family in Rangiora, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Elwyn, a much loved Mum and mother-in-law of Stewart (deceased) and Lexis (Atlanta, USA), Judith and Brian Hayman (Rangiora), Peter and Raelyn (Christchurch), John and Lisa (Winton), a loved and cherished Nana/great-grandmother of Alastair, Fiona, Cameron, Machaelie and families; Elizabeth, and Sarah; Matthew, and Mitchell; Lauren, and Georgia. Daughter of the late William and Myrtle Garrick, sister and sister-in-law of Ronald (deceased) and Audrey, and the late Howard and Lo, and Inga, Ngaire and David McKay, Betty and Alan Melvin, Winston and Janice, and a loved aunty of her nieces and nephews.
'Those who are loved are
never lost, forever
in our hearts'
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Andree Hay, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Memorial Service for Andree will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Tuesday, June 16, at 2.00pm.
Published in Southland Times on June 10, 2020