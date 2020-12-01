WOOLSEY,
Andrea Leigh (nee Dooney):
On Saturday, November 28, 2020, unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital. Loving wife of Leicester. Mother of Daniel, Karl and Fleur. Besotted nana of Carter, Jack, Sam, Chloe, Indie, Charlie and Ridge. A celebration of Andrea's life will be held in the Whakatane Baptist Centre, Keepa Road, Whakatane, on Thursday, December 3 at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Woolsey family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 1, 2020