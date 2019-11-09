OZANNE, Andre Robert:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Peacehaven with his loving wife Del by his side. Loved father and father-in-law of Phillip and Jan (Tauranga), Richard and Arlene, Julie, and Reg. A loved Grandad to all his grand and great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of the late Reginald and the late Doreen (Puti). A loved uncle to his nephews. Loved master and friend of Whiskey and Misty.
R.I.P.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Basilica, Tyne Street, Invercargill on Wednesday, November 13, at 1.30pm. Interment at the Eastern Cemetery to follow. Donations to the Cancer Society can be made at the service. Messages to 800 Tweed Street, Invercargill 9812, or to Andre's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2019