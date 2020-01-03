SHARP, Amy Helen:
Passed away peacefully after a brief illness at home, surrounded by her family, on January 1, 2020; the day after her 70th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late David. Loved and respected Mum and 'Granny' of Trudee, Steve, Johnny and Cael; Jo, Reece, Lauren, Cameron and Finlay; Bindi and Hughan; Quinton, Toni-Marie, James; and Renée. Friends and family are welcome to visit Amy at Reece and Jo's. Funeral service to be held on Tuesday, January 7, at 2.00pm, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Ardwick St, Gore, with interment to follow at Charlton Park Cemetery. Messages to Jo Sharp, PO Box 1015, Invercargill 9840.
Published in Southland Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020