McMURDO, Amy Josephine
(nee Hartley):
Passed away peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria on July 18, 2019; aged 95 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Richard James Maxwell McMurdo (Jim). Loved mum and mother-in-law of Robert (deceased) and Allison, the late Barbara and Roger Taylor, Deirdre and Barry Hancox, Richard and April, Raymond and Fiona. Loved nana of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Thank you to all the staff at Bainswood on King and Victoria streets for their love and support.
God shall wipe all tears from their eyes and there shall be no more death nor crying. Neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things have passed away. Rev 21:4.
At Amy's request in lieu of flowers, donations to the John Knox building fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Amy's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel (Spark Lane), off Northbrook Road, Rangiora, on Wednesday, July 24, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Rangiora Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the McMurdo Family may be sent to PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in Southland Times on July 20, 2019