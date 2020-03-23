HOSKINS, Alwyn Leslie:
Peacefully, with his loving family by his side, at Southland Hospital on Saturday, March 21, 2020, aged 86 years. Cherished husband and soulmate of Dorothy Anne. Loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth McKinlay and Dave Roy (Gore), Janice and Trever Williams (Auckland), and Lynley and the late Grant McDonald (Tauranga). Dearly loved Grandad of Sarah*, Rachel, and Gemma; Yvette, Rebecca, Gabrielle; and Hamish. Loved brother of Jim*, Clarrie*, Bill*, Eileen, and Isabel*. Loved brother-in-law of Carol Scott, and Jim* Sutton, and a loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages to 33 Kakapo Street, Invercargill 9810. Due to the COVID19 outbreak the family regret to inform you that they will be holding a private family service.
Published in Southland Times on Mar. 23, 2020