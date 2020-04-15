VALENTINE, Alva Doreen:

Much loved mother of Elaine and Nana of Karalyn, Tinaka and Andrew Niven. Passed away on April 15, 1976.

She never got to grow old as those she loved have done,

She never got to say goodbye, she was spared that pain.

Although she is not with us, she walks beside us every day,

For we have kept her memory alive, and through us, she lives on.

Reunited with our Dad, Noel Valentine, on August 22, 2015. Also remembering with love her parents Alex and Ettie Robertson.





