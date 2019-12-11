Alva FAUL

Guest Book
  • "To Jack, Helen, John , Grace and family's. Our thoughts..."
    - Beth Mcgregor
  • "Sincerest condolences Jack, and to your families. Such a..."
  • "Sheryl, John and Rory, so sorry to hear about your mum and..."
  • "Sorry to hear about your mum Sheryl, our thoughts are with..."
  • "My sincere condolences to Jack and your extended family on..."
    - Gavin McKenzie
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
Death Notice


logoFAUL, Alva Mary:
QSO, New Zealand 1990 Commemoration Medal.
Peacefully at home on Monday, December 9, 2019, surrounded by Jack and family. Dearly loved wife of Jack for 65 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Jocelyn Faul and Mearl Caskey, John and Sharon Faul, Helen Grant and John McStay, Peter and Jacquie Faul. Much loved Gran to Linda Ormrod, Nicholas Ormrod, Matthew Faul, Rachel Faul, Rob McStay, Hilary Faul, Shannon McStay, Brad Faul, the late Fraser Grant, Hannah Faul, Liam McStay, Grace Grant, and her great-granddaughters Ruby and Harriet. A service in celebration of Alva's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 1.00pm on Friday, December 13, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland may be left at the service. Messages to 9 Cruickshank Crescent, Invercargill 9810, or to Alva's tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.

logo
Published in Southland Times from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019
