Alton MCINTOSH

Guest Book
  • "Sad to read of the passing of Alton today. I just had some..."
    - Jill van den Arend
Service Information
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
3173
075434780
Death Notice

McINTOSH,
Alton Clare (nee Tomlin):
Passed at home in Tauranga on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Cam. Dearly loved mother of Hamish and Sara, and Catherine. Adored Poppy of James, Ollie, Lachy and Fin. Proud sister of Jim. Alton will be privately cremated and a Memorial service will be arranged at a later date, to celebrate her wonderful life. Communication to the Alton McIntosh family, PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Southland Times on Apr. 9, 2020
