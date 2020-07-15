BEATTIE, Alma:
Peacefully in the kind care of Rose Court, Christchurch, on July 13, 2020, one day before her 104th Birthday, surrounded by family, an amazing life ended. Dear wife of the late Andrew, loved mother and mother-in-law of Dawn Coburn (Middlemarch), Faye and Sam Smith (Alexandra), Neil (deceased), Lois (deceased) and Dick Horgan (Christchurch), Thelma and Neville Costain (Christchurch). Treasured Grandma and Nan of her 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Beattie family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Alma will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Friday, July 17, at 12.30pm, followed by the interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on July 15, 2020