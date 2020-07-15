Alma BEATTIE

Guest Book
  • "A dearly loved Aunt who had a beautiful calm demeanor and..."
    - Maureen MacRae
  • "God speed Alma. It was a privilege to know you."
    - Justin Sintes
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 17, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
View Map
Death Notice

BEATTIE, Alma:
Peacefully in the kind care of Rose Court, Christchurch, on July 13, 2020, one day before her 104th Birthday, surrounded by family, an amazing life ended. Dear wife of the late Andrew, loved mother and mother-in-law of Dawn Coburn (Middlemarch), Faye and Sam Smith (Alexandra), Neil (deceased), Lois (deceased) and Dick Horgan (Christchurch), Thelma and Neville Costain (Christchurch). Treasured Grandma and Nan of her 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Messages to the Beattie family c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for Alma will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, Christchurch, on Friday, July 17, at 12.30pm, followed by the interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Southland Times on July 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.