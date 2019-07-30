BANBURY,
Alma Jane (nee Stiven):
On Friday, July 26, 2019 at Ripponburn Rest Home and Hospital, Cromwell, aged 86 years. Devoted wife of the late Peter, for 60 years, loved mother and mother-in-law of Jenifer and Ross Muir, John and Jane Tyson, loved Grandma of Jeffrey, Emma and Cameron. Loved sister, aunt, cousin and friend to many. A sincere thank you to Ripponburn Hospital staff and community for their compassion and care for the last three years. A graveside service will be held for Alma (along with Peter's ashes) at Tapanui Cemetery, West Otago, on Wednesday, July 31, at 1.30pm. Messages to 6 Quarry Court, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times on July 30, 2019