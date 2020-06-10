Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allister BROWN. View Sign Service Information Avenal Park Funeral Home 75 Fox St Invercargil , Southland 032189021 Death Notice



(Of Invercargill and Tuatapere) Passed away at Invercargill on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in his 99th year. Most dearly loved and loving husband and sweetheart of the late Rita (nee Templeton), cherished and respected father and father-in-law of Bill* and Mary Brown, and Jeanette and John Eddy. Loved and loving Grandfather and friend of Bevan, Heath and Diane Brown; and John McMurdo. A loved Great-Grandfather of 10. Treasured friend of Jo Dickens, Ngaire Fraser, Beverly Brown, Janice Thompson, and Marjory Brown. Loved and respected by the extended Brown and Templeton families. Our grateful thanks to the caring Medical Team and Nurses of the Medical and Surgical wards of Southland Hospital and the wonderful staff at Ascot Care Home. Thank you to all the RDNS caregivers, especially Sally, special thanks also to Chris at Avenal Park Funeral Home and Raewyn Black for conducting such a beautiful and fitting service on the 6th June.

"Love You Forever"

Messages to 46 Auburn Road RD 2 Invercargill 9872.

(*denotes deceased)







