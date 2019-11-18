Allison COCKS

Guest Book
  • "Denis, very sorry to read of Allison's passing. Take care,..."
    - Brian & Chris Roberts
  • "Judith and I offer sympathy at the passing of Allison - no..."
  • "Very sad to read of Allison's death. My thoughts are with..."
    - Jenny Beck
  • "To Uncle Denis, Gretchen and Bede. Blessings and..."
    - Shane Williams
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Shane Williams
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

COCKS, Allison Elspeth:
Passed away on Friday, 15 November, 2019, in her 70th year. Committed wife of Denis, loving mother and mother-in-law of Gretchen, Bede and Inese. In loving memory of a courageous and thoughtful lady who battled her illness every day, never complaining, and helping others until the end. Allison will be remembered as a loyal friend, a giver, a doer of small kindnesses on a daily basis to many, and a skillful quilter. In accordance with Allison's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.

Published in Southland Times on Nov. 18, 2019
