COCKS, Allison Elspeth:
Passed away on Friday, 15 November, 2019, in her 70th year. Committed wife of Denis, loving mother and mother-in-law of Gretchen, Bede and Inese. In loving memory of a courageous and thoughtful lady who battled her illness every day, never complaining, and helping others until the end. Allison will be remembered as a loyal friend, a giver, a doer of small kindnesses on a daily basis to many, and a skillful quilter. In accordance with Allison's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 18, 2019