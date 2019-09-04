YOULDON, Allan:
After a short illness, on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Southland Hospital, Invercargill. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Marie. Adored father and friend of Kirsty Youldon and Hamish Macintosh (Kaikoura). Loved granddad of Harvey and Tazmin. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dorothy Morton and Patricia Angus (England). A private cremation has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in the Te Anau Town and Country Club, Pop Andrew Drive, Te Anau, at 1.00pm on Saturday, September 7. Messages to PO Box 16, Manapouri 9643. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for St John Ambulance (Southland). Online tributes can be made at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019