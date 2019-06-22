WEST, Allan Alexander:
Passed peacefully away on Monday, June 17, 2019, after a short illness at Southland Hospital. Father of Sara-Joy and Aaron. Grandfather of Marley-Rose, Haile and Ocean-Rain. Brother of Owen and Moria*, Lois and Alister*, Ken and Lil*, Ronny and Colleen, Jean and Tom*, Linda* and Jock, John* and Hillary, Denise* and Mick. A loved uncle of all his nephews and nieces. As per Allan's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to 67 East Road, RD 1, Invercargill, 9181.
*Denotes deceased
Published in Southland Times on June 22, 2019