SUDDABY, Allan Kennard:
The family of Allan would like to advise of his passing on Sunday, February 9, 2020, in the care of Gore Hospital. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of the late Margaret. Loved and respected Dad of Stephanie and Stuart Egerton (Wyndham), Rachel and Davin Heaps (Wyndham), and Andrew Suddaby. Cherished Grandad/Gaga of Baylee and Stewart, Kallen, Zac, Farah, Edie, and Jayden. A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his extended family. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, on Thursday, February 13, at 1.00pm, the service will conclude with the interment at the Wyndham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret to the Motor Neuron Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 55 Inkermenn Street, Wyndham 9831.
Published in Southland Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020