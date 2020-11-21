McCAULEY,
Allan Raymond:
18.08.1940 – 17.11.2020
Now at Peace,
Free to Roam again
Loved father and father-in-law of Angela and Hunter McKenzie, Paul and Linda McCauley, Lana Stirling, and Julie Brown, loved Grandad of Josh and Tayla McKenzie, Kelly and Dale McCauley and Bayley Ellis. Loved brother of Pat Smith and Beverley Ford.
He passed away surrounded by the love of his family, to be welcomed on the other side by his beloved Bevan (Stirling) siblings Russell, Eion, Owen, June, Joan, and his Mum Elle and Dad Raymond.
We wish to thank Annette and her team at Wyndham Resthome for their wonderful care of Dad
Also the St John Ambulance crew of Bob and Linda and the Southland Hospital ED nurses for their genuine care and compassion shown to Dad and our family
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 21, 2020