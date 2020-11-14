LEE, Allan Russell:
Aged 96 of Invercargill (formerly of Bluff). Passed away at Southland Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Much loved husband of the late Alison and father and father-in-law of Marilyn and Russell Baird; Barbara and Brett Goodall (Auckland), and Elizabeth Lee (Ireland). Loved Grandpop and Great-Grandpop of Hayden and Nafeesa; Callum, Tarryn and Billy; Keegan, Tahnya and Kheit; Alex and Nina. Loved brother and brother-in-law of June* and Larry* Featherstone; Joyce* and Bill* Swarbrick; Muriel* and Happy* Hawkins; May* and Jock* Henderson; Sandy* and Jean* McQueen; Dave* and Alma* McQueen; John* McQueen; Rayma and Jimmy* McQueen; Avril* and Ken* Hazlett and Jo and Derek Ball. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in J Fraser & Sons Chapel, cnr Esk ahd Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 2.00pm, on Wednesday, November 18. Followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 433 Bainfield Rd, RD2, Invercargill 9872, or to Allan's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020