GIBB, Allan John:
Passed away peacefully with Chrissie by his side on Saturday, January 4, 2020, in his 88th year, at Kew Hospital, Invercargill. Allan will be deeply missed by his long-term partner and companion, Chrissie Shepherd, and sister, Lorna. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Lorna and the late Norman McGeorge, the late Fay and Jack Gracie. Beloved uncle and great-uncle of Helen, Neill, Luke, Kaitlin, and Abby Zonneveld; Karen, Craig, Brooke and Adam Morganty; Lee, Brent, Jackson and Archie Matchett. As per Allan's wishes a private family service and cremation was held on January 10. Messages to 34 Marslin Street, Alexandra 9320, or to Allan's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Jan. 18, 2020