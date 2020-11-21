DONALDSON, Allan Leslie:

Allan's family would like to thank everyone for the varying messages of condolences. Thank you to those who were able to attend Allan's private service in Cromwell. A huge thank you to Raewyn Black, Bayden Neustroski, Black Rabbit Cafe (Bannockburn), and Rachael Crothers for your special touches in our final farewell, along with J Fraser & Sons Funeral Home. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.

You toiled hard,

Now you rest,

We are proud you are ours,

One of the best.



