DONALDSON, Allan Leslie:
Allan's family would like to thank everyone for the varying messages of condolences. Thank you to those who were able to attend Allan's private service in Cromwell. A huge thank you to Raewyn Black, Bayden Neustroski, Black Rabbit Cafe (Bannockburn), and Rachael Crothers for your special touches in our final farewell, along with J Fraser & Sons Funeral Home. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
You toiled hard,
Now you rest,
We are proud you are ours,
One of the best.
Published in Southland Times on Nov. 21, 2020