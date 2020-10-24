DONALDSON, Allan Leslie:
passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones. Dearly loved husband of the late Alice. Loved by Sue and Bruce Allison, Russell and Robyn Wisely. Loved Pop to Johnny and Ursina, Richard and Briar, Steph, and Taylor. Special Pop to Nate. Loved Uncle Allan of all his nieces and nephews and their families. As per Allan's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to Sue - Drummond 3RD, Otautau, or to Allan's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 24, 2020