CLOUGHLEY, Allan James:
Passed away December 7, at Dunedin Hospital, aged 74. Much loved husband of Pamela, loved father of Matthew, Hunter and Meegan, and father-in-law of Jane Sefo-Cloughley. Beloved Poppa of Flynn and Patrick Sefo-Cloughley. In lieu of flowers please donate to www.otagorescue.co.nz. Messages can be sent to 28 Edwin Street, Caversham, Dunedin 9012. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service being held at Opoho Presbyterian Church at 11.00am on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Published in Southland Times on Dec. 11, 2019