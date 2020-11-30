Allan CLARK

CLARK, Allan Charles:
Aged 69 years. Passed away peacefully at Southland Hospital on Saturday, November 28, 2020, with loving family by his side. Loved husband of Sandra for a special 45 years. Loved father of Nathan. Loved Granddad of William. Loved brother of Ken, and Shirley Livingston. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox St, Invercargill on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 2.00pm. Followed by private cremation. Messages to 36 Price St, Waikiwi, Invercargill 9810.

