CHALMERS, Allan Mitchell:
Aged 81 years. Passed away peacefully at home in Te Anau, on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Glenda. Loved father and father-in-law of Annette and Andy, Kerry and Graeme, Kevin and Melanie. Beloved Grandfather of Mark and Anna, Karissa, Jacqui and Andrea. Great-Grandfather of Forest and Aurora, Sage and Raine, and Bianca. A private cremation will be held as per Allan's wishes. A memorial service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in the Te Anau Club, Pop Andrew Drive, Te Anau, on Sunday, November 3, at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Hospice Southland. Messages to 158 Aparima Drive, Te Anau 9600.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 30, 2019