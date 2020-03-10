BOOTH, Allan Douglas:
Peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Southland Hospital; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Isabel for a wonderful 60 years, much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Simon, David and Lou, and Graham and Di, a dearly loved grandad of Jo and Flynn, Matt and Alice, Emma and Jon, and Tenielle, much loved brother of Helen and the late Thelma, and a loved uncle. Much loved foster father of Jan. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill, on Thursday, March 12 at 11.00am, interment will follow at the Otautau Cemetery arriving approx 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Winton would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 13 Yellow Bluff Road, RD 3, Otautau 9683.
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020