MILLS,
Alister George (Archie):
On Friday, February 28, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Valda (nee Hall) for 62 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Kenneth and Sheryl, Wendy and Steven Chalmers, Gaynor and John O'Connor, loved grandad and great-grandad of Tracy Holz and Robert Mason, with Ella, and Charlie, Melissa and Shaye Edwards with Riley, and Brooklyn, (all Invercargill), Samantha Holz, with Jake and Eli (Te Anau), Danielle Holz (Nelson). Archie will be at home with family at 19 Stephens Street, Invercargill, you are warmly invited to visit. Service details to be advised. Messages to 19 Stephens Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times on Feb. 29, 2020