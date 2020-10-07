CHISHOLM,
Alister Rex (Rex):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020. Aged 80. Dearly loved husband of Judy, and the late Jean. Cherished father and father-in-law of Kerry and Jeremy, Robyn and Craig. Adored Pop of Jacob, Milly, and Mitchell and Judy's grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff of the Tuarangi Rest Home, Ashburton. Messages for Rex's family may be posted to the Chisholm family, C/- 186 Talbot Street, Geraldine. The Service to celebrate and remember Rex's life will be held at the Geraldine Funeral Services Chapel, 186 Talbot St, Geraldine, on Thursday, October 8, at 11.00am.
Published in Southland Times on Oct. 7, 2020