  • "Cathie, Michael,Stephen and families...we were so sorry to..."
    - Karyn McDonald
  • "So sorry to hear of this sad news. Our thoughts and prayers..."
    - Wendy and Tom Holdee
  • "Sending you all my love and thoughts at this sad..."
    - Lucinda Good
  • "My condolences to Cathy and the rest of Alistair's extended..."
  • "My Deepest Sympathy to you and your family. I will always..."
    - Valerie ANDERSON
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
View Map
Alistair Macgregor:
Peacefully with family at Southland Hospital, Invercargill, after a long and valiant battle, on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Aged 60 years. Loved husband of Cathie. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Marianne (Kapiti), Stephen and Jo (Oamaru). Loved Grampy of Keira and Maggie. A service to celebrate Alistair's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, at 11.00am, on Monday, March 9. Private cremation thereafter. In lieu of flowers, donations may be left at the service for the Cancer Society. Messages may be sent to 130 Paterson Street, Invercargill 9810 or online www.frasersfunerals/tributes page.

Published in Southland Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020
