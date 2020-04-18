SWAN, Alistair James:

10 May 1946 - 6 March 2020

A Life Well Lived

Craig and Blair Swan, Beverley Payne and their families would like to sincerely thank everyone who provided support during Alistair's brief illness. Special thanks to the staffand volunteers at Hospice Southland who cared for him with such dignity and professionalism. For the flowers, cards, baking and phone calls. For the wonderful stories at the time we lost Alistair. To Roger for conducting the service. It would be impossible to thank everyone individually. Please accept this acknowledgement as a token of appreciation from our entire family.



