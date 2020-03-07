Alistair SWAN

SWAN, Alistair James:
At peace after a short illness on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Invercargill. Dearly loved husband of the late Noelene, loved and respected Dad of Craig and Pamela (Singapore), and Blair and Hamish (Sydney). Loved partner of Beverley Payne and friend to Tania Owens, Lis Owens and Rob Bell. Adored Grandad of Charlotte and Aiden (Singapore). A celebration of Alistair's life will be held at 10.00am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Avenal Park Chapel, 75 Fox Street, Invercargill. Alistair will be interred with Noelene on Wednesday, March 11, in the Queenstown Cemetery at 1.00pm. Our thanks to staff and volunteers at Hospice Southland for the care and support provided. Messages to 3 Court of Ascot, Seaward Bush, Invercargill 9812.

Published in Southland Times from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
