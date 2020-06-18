Alistair SOPER

SOPER, Alistair John (Ack):
At Rowena Jackson on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Lyndel (Invercargill), Loved father and father-in-law of Richard (Athol), Kristen (Christchurch), and Nick and Els (London). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Neville* and Mary*, Adele* Frost, Winston and Liz (Athol), Jen* and John Sheat (Adelaide), Robert* and Robyne Selbie (Dunedin) and Liz Selbie (Dunedin). Loved grandfather of Claudia and Fraser (Christchurch), and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all the staff at Rowena Jackson for their compassionate care of Ack. Messages to 76 Birdwood Ave, Beckenham, Christchurch 8023 or to Ack's tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes Funeral details to follow.
(*denotes deceased)

Published in Southland Times on June 18, 2020
