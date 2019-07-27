Acknowledgement

PASCO, Alison Jane (Jane):

Bianca and Simone, Eve Lilley and families, Peter and Anthea Lilley and families and John and Donna Lilley and families wish to express their sincere thanks for the love conveyed and the support and kindness they have received following Jane's sudden passing. A special thank you to family and friends who visited and stayed with Mum whilst she was in hospital. The phone calls, texts, visits, cards, artwork, flowers, plants, groceries, cooking, baking and time spent with friends and family have been very much appreciated. Thank you to Sharron and the team at Macdonald and Weston for their guidance, support and for honouring Mum. Thank you to Mum's friends for the kindness, laughter and joy they added to her life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.



Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers