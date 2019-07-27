PASCO, Alison Jane (Jane):
Bianca and Simone, Eve Lilley and families, Peter and Anthea Lilley and families and John and Donna Lilley and families wish to express their sincere thanks for the love conveyed and the support and kindness they have received following Jane's sudden passing. A special thank you to family and friends who visited and stayed with Mum whilst she was in hospital. The phone calls, texts, visits, cards, artwork, flowers, plants, groceries, cooking, baking and time spent with friends and family have been very much appreciated. Thank you to Sharron and the team at Macdonald and Weston for their guidance, support and for honouring Mum. Thank you to Mum's friends for the kindness, laughter and joy they added to her life. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to you all. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.
Published in Southland Times on July 27, 2019