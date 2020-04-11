

ORLOWSKI,

Alison Marjorie:

Alison's family would like to sincerely thank all those who supported us throughout Alison's stroke and passing. To the Staff at Vickery Court, for the caring way they cared for our loved mum, grandma, and great-grandma over the past 6 years. To Gael for taking care of Mum's hair, and going above and beyond, thank you. To everyone who sent cards, flowers and emails, and just being there during this very stressful time. To Lynley McKerrow for the beautiful graveside service, and to Nigel, Donna and the team at Avenal Park Funeral home, you have all made a difficult time more bearable. Also Doctor Ewan Adam, for his care and compassion to both Alison and the family. Please accept our heartfelt thanks for your love and support, Alison has finally "Gone home". To anyone we have missed out, thank you to you all. Please accept our sincere thanks to you all.



