Alison passed away at Vickery Court on Saturday, March 7, 2020, with her loving family by her side, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Juleine and Colin Evans (Wallacetown), Dianne and Allan Diack (Tisbury), and mother of Andrea and Neville Fallow. Loved Grandma and Great-Grandma. As per Alison's wishes a graveside service has been held. Messages to Juleine Evans, 6 Kilmarnock Street, Wallacetown 9816.

Published in Southland Times on Mar. 14, 2020
