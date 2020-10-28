Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 p.m. J Fraser and Sons' Chape cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill View Map Death Notice



LEE, Alison Margaret:

Aged 91, of Invercargill (formerly of Bluff). Passed away peacefully with her husband, Allan, by her side on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ascot Care Home. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Russell, Barbara and Brett (Auckland), Elizabeth (Ireland). Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of Hayden and Nafeesa, Callum, Tarryn and Billy; Keegan, Tahnya and Kheit; Alex and Nina. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jo and Derek Ball, Rayma McQueen, and the late Muriel and Happy Hawkins; May and Jock Henderson, Sandy and Jean McQueen, Dave and Alma McQueen, John McQueen, Jimmy McQueen; June and Larry Featherstone, and Joyce and Bill Swarbrick. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 433 Bainfield Road, RD2, Invercargill 9872, or to her tribute page at

frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes







LEE, Alison Margaret:Aged 91, of Invercargill (formerly of Bluff). Passed away peacefully with her husband, Allan, by her side on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ascot Care Home. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Russell, Barbara and Brett (Auckland), Elizabeth (Ireland). Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of Hayden and Nafeesa, Callum, Tarryn and Billy; Keegan, Tahnya and Kheit; Alex and Nina. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jo and Derek Ball, Rayma McQueen, and the late Muriel and Happy Hawkins; May and Jock Henderson, Sandy and Jean McQueen, Dave and Alma McQueen, John McQueen, Jimmy McQueen; June and Larry Featherstone, and Joyce and Bill Swarbrick. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 433 Bainfield Road, RD2, Invercargill 9872, or to her tribute page at Published in Southland Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Southland Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers