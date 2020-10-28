LEE, Alison Margaret:
Aged 91, of Invercargill (formerly of Bluff). Passed away peacefully with her husband, Allan, by her side on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Ascot Care Home. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marilyn and Russell, Barbara and Brett (Auckland), Elizabeth (Ireland). Loved Grandmother and Great-Grandmother of Hayden and Nafeesa, Callum, Tarryn and Billy; Keegan, Tahnya and Kheit; Alex and Nina. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Jo and Derek Ball, Rayma McQueen, and the late Muriel and Happy Hawkins; May and Jock Henderson, Sandy and Jean McQueen, Dave and Alma McQueen, John McQueen, Jimmy McQueen; June and Larry Featherstone, and Joyce and Bill Swarbrick. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Southland would be appreciated and can be made at the service. Messages can be sent to 433 Bainfield Road, RD2, Invercargill 9872, or to her tribute page at
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020