WILD,
Alida Maria (Marianne):
Of Cromwell, passed peacefully at Dunstan Hospital on August 22, 2019, aged 55 years. Dearly loved wife of Trevor, adored mother of Tim and Marcia, cherished grandmother Jordan and Felix. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Marianne's carers, Colleen (dear friend), Sharon, Lynda, Fiona, Hillary, Claire, Gayle, Carey and Alice. As per Marianne's wishes a private service has been held. Messages to: 18 Quarry Court, Cromwell 9310.
Published in Southland Times on Aug. 31, 2019