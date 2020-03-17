HEYE, Alida Christina:
Peacefully at Vickery Court Rest Home, on March 15, 2020. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of Jan*. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Joyce and Paul McKenzie, Linda and Murray Johnson, John and Paul*. Loving Oma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The funeral service for Lida will be held at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon St, Invercargill, on Friday, March 20, 2020, commencing at 1.30pm. Her interment will follow at Eastern Cemetery. Messages to 14 Alamein St, Riverton. Online tributes may be left on her tribute page at frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020