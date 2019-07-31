WRIGHT, Alice Amy:
2095574 W.A.A.F. Suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home in Gore, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late John Mitchell (York, UK) and the late Gilbert (Gib) Wright (Gore), respected stepmother and mother-in-law of Lachlan (Croydon), and Annette and Mike Flewellen (Te Anau), a much loved Aunt and great-Aunt to all her nieces and nephews both in New Zealand and overseas, and friend to all who loved her. A service to celebrate Alice's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Ardwick Street, Gore, on Friday, August 2, at 2.00pm, private cremation to follow. Messages to 1 Wallis Lane, Gore 9710.
Published in Southland Times from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019