ROSS, Alice Mary (Molly)
(nee Woodward):
Adored daughter of the late Jean and Errol Woodward. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Russell John Ross for 54 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law to Barb and Kenny (Australia), the late Errol, Janette and Brent (Cromwell), Diane and Joe (Christchurch), and Susan (Whanganui). Loved and caring nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A cherished sister to Erroleen and Terry Murdoch, Jean and Wallace McDonald (Cromwell), Betty and the late Alister Beck and the late Dorothy Mason, and the late Ronnie Beck. Loved by all her nieces and nephews. Back with her beloved Russell. A service to celebrate Molly's life will be held in the Peacehaven Chapel, 498 Tweed Street, Invercargill, on Monday, September 23, at 10.30am. Messages to 34 Coronation Street, Invercargill 9812.
Published in Southland Times from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019