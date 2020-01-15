Alice MCCOLGAN

Peacefully with family by her side at Hospice Southland on Saturday, January 11, 2020, aged 81. Beloved wife of the late Dave. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Rosina McColgan, Kay Bowman, Lee and Ray Manson. Adored nanna of Wendy and Shaun, Andre and Serena, Shaun and Tiharny, Tash, Alyse and Jesse, Christopher, Corey and Saskia. Much loved great-nanna of all her great-grandchildren. Much loved sister-in-law of Maureen Wells and Helen Harpur. As per Alice's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. Messages to "The McColgan Family'' to 26 Maitland Street, Invercargill.

Published in Southland Times on Jan. 15, 2020
