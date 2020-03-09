McALISTER, Alice Elizabeth
(nee Stevenson):
Peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Resthaven, Gore. In her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Charlie McAlister. Much loved mum of Stephen, Murray, and Jocelyn. Loving Grandma of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Oliver* and Thelma*, Shirley* and Warren* Allan, Ursula and Ray* Scully. Loved Sister-in-law of Doug*, Nancy* and Claude* Coster. Much loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
"Finally At Rest with Charlie"
A service to celebrate Alice's life will be held in the Gore RSA Function Lounge, Bowler Avenue, at 11.00am on Wednesday, March 11, the funeral leaving thereafter for Riversdale Cemetery. Donations may be left at the service for Gore St John Ambulance. Messages to 54 King Street, Otautau 9610.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020