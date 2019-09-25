LEIGH,
Alice Edna (nee Greenem):
Passed away on September 20, 2019, at Jack Inglis Friendship Hospital, Motueka, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor; loved mother and mother-in-law of Gladys and Peter, Malcolm and Natasha, Alwyn and Helen, Trevor-John, Rosina-Ann and John, Colin and Nikki, Michael and Debbie; treasured Nana of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In accordance with Alice's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Southland Times on Sept. 25, 2019