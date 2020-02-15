Acknowledgement

GRAHAM,

Alice Patricia (nee Dawson):

08.01.1924 - 23.01.2020

Alice's family would like to extend their thanks to all those who supported us at the time of her passing. Many thanks to those who sent cards, dropped off food, baking and flowers. Also those who attended her service. Special thanks to the Staff and GP's of Ross Home for the wonderful care and support you gave Mum. We are very grateful to Fr Aidan Cunningham for his guidance and officiating at Mum's Requiem Mass, with Fr Merv McGettigan and Fr Michael Hill ably assisting, she would have appreciated it as much as we did. Also we will always be grateful for the care and support Mum received from her Sacred Heart Church family. Thank you to those who paid tribute to the many aspects of Mum's life. Many thanks to those who donated to Sacred Heart Church and Ross Home. Cam, Callum and the team at Campbell's your guidance for us and the wonderful care of Mum was greatly appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.



