PERWICK, Alfred Joseph (Joe):

03.01.1929 - 07.04.2020

Carole; Kerri, Steve, and Jess; Stephen, Sarah, George, Charlie, and Oliver; Richard; Shawn, Nicole, and Alice, wish to thank everyone who phoned, sent cards, called in and visited, as I was home alone. A big thank you to my wonderful neighbours who looked out for us before Joe died, Susanne and Lindsay, Marilyn and Rick, Jan and Brian, Diane and Ray, and continued to support me in their bubble after the lockdown. The support I received was wonderful and I appreciated every moment. Our thanks to the staff from Southland and Gore Hospitals in every department, who were so kind and patient with my runaway husband who still thought he could walk the hills. He had the best of treatment from you all. We thank the staff at Mataura Medical Centre as they gave their best to keep Joe as well as possible. The lovely crew from St John Ambulance were magnificent whenever we called for help, to help lift Joe off the floor, with advice, and always a laugh, Thank you. Our thanks to the ladies from Access who came to help Joe in the mornings, and were very kind to him, especially Jodie, who got on so well with Joe and always managed to get him laughing. She was also a great help to my mental wellbeing too, as she explained what was going on and how to cope. Joe went into care the day of the lockdown and I didn't get to see him until 5th of April. That was so long for him wondering where I was, I went back on the 7th and was with him when he died at 1.30pm so peacefully. A big thank you to the lovely staff at Resthaven Home who looked after him with great care and kindness. Finally, to Kevin, and Lisa, from Hammond and Ryder Funeral Home, for your compassion and patience as I stumbled through all the details required. Your help and support certainly made things a lot easier for me. Thank you for returning Joe's ashes to me in such a lovely wooden container that he would have loved.

"Rest in peace, my darling"



