PERWICK,
Alfred Joseph (Joe):
Aged 91 years. (Peacefully) On Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with his loving wife Carole by his side at Resthaven, Gore. Loved dad and father-in-law of the late Tony, Kerri and Steven Page (Invercargill), Richard (Port Hedland, W.A), Stephen and Sarah (Havelock North), Shawn and Nicole (Dunedin). Much loved Pop of Jess; George, Charlie, and Oliver; and Alice. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael*, Pauline and Doug* McKechnie (Timaru). Loved brother-in-law of Mike* and Cath O'Connor (Hamilton), Paul and Anne O'Connor (Wellington), and loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
'Forever in our hearts'
A private cremation will be held with a memorial service with details to be advised later. Messages to 9 Kerwood Place, Gore 9710.
(*denotes deceased)
Published in Southland Times from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020