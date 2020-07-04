BRADFIELD,
Alfred Maxwell (Max):
MBChB (Otago 1947), FRCP, FRCPsych. Peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Dunedin Hospital in his 97th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Micheline Bradfield (nee Nauwelaers), loved father and father-in-law of Eric and Katherine, Philip and Rose, Michael, and Anita. Treasured grandad of Francis, Briar, Max, Felicity, Tim and Jamie, and loved brother of the late Janet Bradfield (Invercargill). Many thanks to Dr Tony Monaghan and the staff of Gordon Road Medical Centre and also to the staff of Dunedin Hospital.
"A good man who lived a good life"
A service for Max will be held in Campbell and Sons Chapel, 95 Gordon Road, Mosgiel at 1.00pm on Tuesday, July 7, followed by private burial in the Allanton Cemetery. Messages to the Bradfield family C/o PO Box 183, Mosgiel 9024.
