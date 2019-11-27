TOWNLEY,
Alexander Reed (Alex):
Peacefully at home, after he ran his last race on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Merrin, Bryan and Bronwyn, and the late Annette. Loved grandad of Alex, Sean, Jack, Harry, and Maggie. A service to celebrate Alex's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Rd, Invercargill, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to 148 Newcastle Street, Invercargill 9810.
Published in Southland Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019