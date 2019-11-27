Alexander TOWNLEY

Peacefully at home, after he ran his last race on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Aged 96 years. Dearly loved husband of Bev. Loved father and father-in-law of Garry and Merrin, Bryan and Bronwyn, and the late Annette. Loved grandad of Alex, Sean, Jack, Harry, and Maggie. A service to celebrate Alex's life will be held in the Southland Crematorium Chapel, Rockdale Rd, Invercargill, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11.00am. Messages to 148 Newcastle Street, Invercargill 9810.

