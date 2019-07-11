SPENCE, Alexander Hugh:
Peacefully at Peacehaven on July 10, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Marion. Loved father and father-in-law Nigel and Debbie (Brisbane), Murray and Raewyn. Proud Pop of Tarryn & Shay, Sharnia, Gemma, Joshua and Amber. Loved Pop of all his great-grandchildren. Messages to 79 Oreti Street, Kingswell, Invercargill. The funeral service for Alexander will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at J Fraser and Sons Chapel, Cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, commencing at 10.30am. Online tributes may be made to
frasersfunerals.co.nz/tributes
Published in Southland Times from July 11 to July 13, 2019